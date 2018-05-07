Culinary kids heading to Atlanta

Courtesy photo

Three Amherst teens who attend the Lorain County JVS scored big at the state Family Career & Community Leaders of America competition in Columbus. Kailey Hoopes (culinary arts senior) placed first in the culinary team event and placed second in the career investigation event; Angela LaRosa (bakery and pastry arts senior) placed third in the garde manger event; and Breanna Unger (culinary arts senior) placed first in the culinary team event. Hoopes and Unger will advance to national competition June 28 in Atlanta, Ga. They are pictured here with Zarriah Bobbitt of Elyria, who is also going to nationals.