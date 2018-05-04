Play it safe, both indoors and outdoors

May is National Electrical Safety Month and American Municipal Power is offering safety tips to help prevent accidents.

Indoor safety:

• When not using an appliance, unplug it.

• When unplugging something, pull on the plug, rather than the cord.

• Regularly check power cords for damage and replace them when needed.

• Do not overload outlets.

• Never force a plug into an outlet. All plugs should fit securely in place.

• Ensure that heat-producing appliances are kept away from combustibles and are cool before putting them away.

• Install ground fault circuit interrupter outlets in potentially hazardous areas such as near pools, crawl spaces, kitchens, bathrooms, and unfinished basements.

Outdoor safety:

• If severe weather causes a downed power line, keep a safe distance away and do not touch the line or surrounding objects. Contact emergency responders and the local utility.

• Do not use a ladder near power lines. If you must, use a fiberglass ladder and stay at least 10 feet away from the line.

• Call 811 before digging or excavating.

• Do not trim trees or plants growing close to electric lines. Call your electric utility for assistance.

• Avoid planting trees and bushes that will grow high enough to disturb electric lines.

• Do not let children climb trees that are touching power lines.