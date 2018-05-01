Your donation can help fight addiction

We’re collecting notebooks and pens to be used at The LCADA Way by women striving to reclaim lives ruined by addiction.

The Key is a women’s recovery facility. Clients there keep diaries, take notes in classes, and write letters as part of their journey. Paper and pens are low-cost items you can donate to help change a life — in recovery, you never want an idle mind. Busy hands and busy minds help, and journaling is part of that process.

During regular hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, you can donate notebooks and pens at our office. When you do, we’ll offer you a free cup of coffee and a special subscription rate of $30.15 for an entire year to show our appreciation for your help.

You can also kick back for a little while with one of our newspapers or look through our small collection of local history books.