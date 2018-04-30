Massive turnout for Engle fundraiser

Finding room to move around proved difficult Sunday at a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Amherst teacher Todd Engle.

Hundreds of friends, family members, and colleagues packed into Lorain’s St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Parrish Hall to lend a helping hand to their “Bubba,” who is =undergoing treatment for his fifth bout with leukemia since 2013.

Raffle baskets lined the hall and the air was alive with music by Men of Steele, a band consisting of current and former Amherst teachers.

Engle was not able to attend the event but did communicate with the crowd via video call.

Corrie Engle, Todd’s wife and dean of students at Nord Middle School, said she was overwhelmed by Sunday’s showing and touched on some of her family’s experiences through what’s been a roller coaster of emotions the past five years.

“Today is just awe inspiring and my heart could not be happier,” she said. “Todd wasn’t able to make it here. We try and limit things to one activity per day right now. That’s about as much as he can handle. He chose to go to church today. Our faith is really important and as important as this fundraiser is, that’s where Todd felt like he needed to be this morning.”

“As hard as it can be, have faith if you’re going through a similar situation,” said Corrie. “Just know there’s a purpose behind the hard days, whether that’s to teach you something, teach someone else something, or just bring you closer to your loved ones or God. We’ll never understand it, but at the same time, I’ve learned a lot from it.”

Corrie and Karen Engle, wife and mother respectively of Amherst teacher Todd Engle, are joined by Nord Middle School students Sunday at a fundraiser benefiting Todd as he battles cancer. Men of Steele provide the event with live music. The band's members are Dave Lengyel, Ron Haas, Brad Cocco, and Bill Strohm. Engle is affectionately known as "Bubba" in the Amherst community. Zoe and Pat Beetler of Brownhelm Township look over gift baskets available through raffles. Hundreds of supporters made their way to the event at St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Parrish Hall in Lorain.