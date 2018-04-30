POLICE REPORTS

• April 23 at 6:17 p.m.: A Maple Avenue man told police his mother entered his house without permission.

• April 23 at 11:07 p.m.: Officers investigated a domestic dispute on the roadway in the area of Terra Lane and Columbia Drive.

• April 24 at 11 a.m.: John Kregenow, 66, of Pennsylvania, was arrested on a felony warrant for bail jumping in Wisconsin. A separate report indicated he called police the prior day after his vehicle broke down on the Ohio Turnpike.

• April 24 at 2:19 p.m.: A resident reported fraudulent charges were made on their bank debit card.

• April 24 at 2:49 p.m.: A woman called police to allege that her husband violated a protection order.

• April 24 at 4:03 p.m.: Police investigated a confrontation between an employee and parent at Brilliant Star Academy on Liberty Bell Drive.

• April 25 at 5:12 p.m.: Jesse Jones, 23, of Amherst, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• April 25 at 10:42 p.m.: A 28-year-old woman was highly intoxicated and made suicidal comments. She was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital for evaluation.

• April 26, time unreported by police: A counterfeit $100 bill was deposited by a customer at Lormet Credit Union.

• April 26 at 7:22 p.m.: The driver’s side tires of a Lincoln Towncar were slashed while parked at Motel 6 on Rt. 58. An investigation revealed the identity of the person who slashed the tires, who paid restitution.

• April 26 at 11:13 p.m.: Ajarae Hisle, 27, of Lorain, was arrested on a felony warrant for identity fraud through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office and a warrant for failure to appear in court through the Lorain police department on a traffic charge.

• April 27 at 11:43 a.m.: A woman told police a Check into Cash account was fraudulently opened in her name.

• April 28 at 5 p.m.: Police investigated a complaint of domestic violence.

