Red cords to honor senior blood donors

Early childhood education senior Amanda Latto is one of many Lorain County JVS students to donate blood in three drives during the 2017-2018 academic year, helping LifeShare Community Blood Services collect 179 units. High-schoolers are important donors for the county, according to Robert Furlong, LifeShare donor recruitment representative. The company will award one $500 scholarship to graduating JVS seniors for every 25 units of blood collected for a total of $3,500. Donors also received T-shirts from LifeShare and this year, courtesy of the Lorain County JVS PTA, each received a red rose during the February drive. The health science program provided cookies and pizza for two of the drives, as an added incentive to donate. Seniors who made four donations of blood earned red donor honor cords to be worn at the Lorain County JVS senior recognition ceremony and their associate school graduations.