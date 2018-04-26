Robbers plead guilty to heroin-fueled spree

Guilty pleas have been entered by bank robbers Casey Liberty and Daniel Begin following a 2017 crime spree.

Liberty, 30, hails from Amherst. Her boyfriend, 33, is a resident of Columbia Station.

The duo changed their pleas in April ahead of a federal jury trial, copping to 16 robbery counts each, and will be sentenced July 21 before Judge Benita Pearson in Youngstown.

Together they hit financial institutions and restaurants in Lorain, Cuyahoga, Medina, and Summit counties from Sept. 19 to Oct. 12 in a cash-grab to support their heroin addiction, according to court documents.

Liberty and Begin successfully made off with $4,154 from banks in Conneaut, Minda, Beachwood, and Fairlawn and tried to rob a Seven Eleven in Brunswick and Domino’s Pizza in North Olmsted.

They also robbed an Elyria Gamestop, Domino’s in Madison, Subways in Avon and Elyria, and Mr. Hero locations in Berea and Perkins Township.

Liberty was the getaway driver. Ultimately, it was the description of the blue Chevy Cobalt used that led law enforcement to the pair.

