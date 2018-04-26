Clothesline Project shares sexual assault victims’ pain

IN THEIR OWN WORDS

Here are some of the words written on T-shirts by local sexual assault victims:

• “In the sixth grade, a classmate took her own life. I found out later she was pregnant by her father.”

• “I’m shattered. All the king’s horses and all the king’s men could never put me back together again.”

• “The boy who wore this shirt (my boyfriend) sexually assaulted me. It started while I was sleeping. There was no time to consent. He took away my power and confidence and disconnected my mind and body. I question myself in ways I didn’t think were possible. I didn’t believe myself.”

• “Rape… is about power. It changed my world view. Incest… is about power. It changed the way I think about my family. Assault… is about power. It changed the way I conceive of myself. I am only whole when I recognize my missing pieces. Each time I have been molested, harassed, assaulted, and raped, some piece of me has been taken. Only in feeling those empty spaces can I feel what power has been abused, fell my whole self and find a power of my own.”

• “Be all you can be. Women’s Army Corps 1st Cavalry Division. My body was a battlefield. Raped by coworker while serving proudly.”

• “When I was 14-15, I was in a sexually abusive relationship with a 19-year-old. He used my age, gender, and sexual orientation as tools to manipulate me and make me feel small. He pressured/guilted me into sex acts.”

• “What a mess you’ve made of me.”

• “Domestic violence is a crime. Women united = power.”

• “How could you hurt me and ignore me and blame me? I was just a precious little girl. I was innocent… You took that away from me.”

• “Facts: You broke into my house. You raped me. I was recovering from surgery. It took me a year to recover physically. It took me 38 years to heal mentally. Finally I’m free. Finally I’m a survivor!!!”