Lawnmower death on Meadowview Lane

A 69-year-old Amherst man died April 18 in a tragic accident in his Meadowview Lane garage.
Police found David Ernst trapped under a lawnmower, unconscious, and suffering from hypoxia when they arrived around 12:25 p.m., according to a report.
Officers tried CPR chest compressions. When LifeCare Ambulance EMTs arrived, they learned Ernst had a do-not-resuscitate order.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives Mike Murphy and Brian Griffin determined there were no signs of drug abuse or foul play, the report said.
