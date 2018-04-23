POLICE REPORTS

• April 16 at 3:35 p.m.: A verbal altercation occurred at or near St. Joseph Church.

• April 16 at 7:57 p.m.: Donte McGill, age and place of residence unreported by police, was arrested on a warrant through the North Olmsted police department on an original charge of domestic violence.

• April 16 at 9:44 p.m.: Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Middle Ridge Road.

• April 17 at 4:53 p.m.: Desaree Manning, 21, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain police department on an original charge of theft.

• April 17 at 5:09 p.m.: Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Tenney Avenue.

• April 17 at 9:40 p.m.: Odalis Betances, 42, of Amherst, was charged with domestic violence. He allegedly grabbed a woman by the hair, face, and throat on Golden Russett Boulevard.

• April 18 at 12:17 a.m.: A man was reportedly verbally abusive to staff at the University Hospital Amherst Health Center emergency room. On the way out, he challenged a police officer and acted in a “violent and turbulent manner,” according to a report.

• April 18 at 9:59 a.m.: Kenneth Malone, 57, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Elyria police department for failure to appear in court on a theft charge.

• April 18 at 3:19 p.m.: A woman said $480 in cash was stolen from her vehicle.

• April 18 at 7:10 p.m.: An ex-husband was told not to return to an Axtel Street home after an altercation there.

• April 20 at 10:17 p.m.: Kourtney Youngless, 41, of Amherst, was charged with petty theft, disorderly conduct by intoxication, and open container. She allegedly left the Pour House on Park Avenue without paying her bill.

• April 21 at 1:35 a.m.: Patrick Ward, 20, of Elyria, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• April 21 at 5:02 p.m.: An assault complaint was made on Crocker Street over child visitation.

• April 22 at 7:47 p.m.: Officers responded to a domestic dispute at Motel 6 on Rt. 58.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.