Teens: It feels good to give back

What started as a simple trip to deliver a check from a food drive became something much greater than expected.

After students in the Lorain County JVS landscape and greenhouse management and industrial equipment mechanics programs gave Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio its earnings from a school food drive, they collectively wanted to do more.

They spoke with their instructors, Beth Berthold and Greg Hendricks, and asked whether they would be able to set up a day to return and volunteer — and recently, they made good on that plan.

“There are always people in need and it is always a good thing to give back,” said Don Sabella, a senior from Amherst. “It was neat to interact with other people from the community as well. It was interesting hearing their stories and being able to share with them all that we do at Lorain County JVS.”

Berthold said she was proud of her students for asking to volunteer.

“This is a fun way to help others and the feeling you get when you can help is great,” she said. “Plus, it is nice for the students to meet and interact with other volunteers.”

Students Sophia Couch, Don Sabella, Billy Keller, Tommy Keller, and Bailey Zorn enjoy their time at Second Harvest Food Bank. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/04/web1_Second-Harvest-3.jpg Students Sophia Couch, Don Sabella, Billy Keller, Tommy Keller, and Bailey Zorn enjoy their time at Second Harvest Food Bank. Courtesy photo