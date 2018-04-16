Mercy medical center to open this fall

A new 30,000-square foot Mercy Health medical center is expected to open this fall on Oak Point Road just north of the Lorain-Amherst border.

It’s expected to have as many as 75 employees and a $5 million annual payroll.

During a ceremonial groundbreaking April 12, Mercy Health Lorain CEO and Mercy Health senior vice president Edwin Oley said primary care offices in Amherst have reached capacity and the new facility will provide better opportunities to serve area residents.

The new Mercy Health facility, located across from South Mayflower Drive, will offer primary and specialty care appointments, occupational health, and walk-in services, Oley said, addressing a large crowd of public officials and hospital staff.

The center will be Mercy Health’s sixth walk-in care location in the county, he said.

Mercy worked with Oak Point residents — who live inside the Amherst school district boundaries — to address concerns about rezoning residential land, said Oley. “This facility has been designed to protect the years of hard work this neighborhood has spent perfecting and building an environment that is conducive to a happy and healthy lifestyle.”

Lorain mayor Chase Ritenauer said the facility is an example that Mercy and his city have the same vision — one that emphasizes health, wellness, and equal access to care.

Scott Pember, president of the Mercy Foundation of Lorain County, introduced the Bitar family, which donated the land where the health care center will be built. The property had been with the family for 50 years.

Bryant Bitar also donated land to develop Beaver Creek Park Reservation on Cooper Foster Park Road. He said both contributions go back to his core values: family and health.

“We are excited to bring this class-A medical facility to Lorain and look forward to working with our relationships to bring new jobs and growth to the area for phase two,” he said.

Laurie Hamame can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @HamameNews on Twitter.

Ceremonially breaking ground for a new Mercy Health center are Bob Fisher (chairman on the board of trustees, and dealer principal at Premeir Toyota), Chase Ritenauer (Lorain mayor), Edwin Oley (CEO at Mercy Health), Marcia Miller (chair of hospital board), Kim Mulder (president of STAR Design-Build Contractors), Sandra Bitar, Audriana Bitar, J.C. Bitar, and Bryant Bitar. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/04/web1_1.jpg Ceremonially breaking ground for a new Mercy Health center are Bob Fisher (chairman on the board of trustees, and dealer principal at Premeir Toyota), Chase Ritenauer (Lorain mayor), Edwin Oley (CEO at Mercy Health), Marcia Miller (chair of hospital board), Kim Mulder (president of STAR Design-Build Contractors), Sandra Bitar, Audriana Bitar, J.C. Bitar, and Bryant Bitar. Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times Bryant Bitar speaks on behalf of his family during a ground breaking ceremony held at the site of Mercy Health’ new facility on Oak Point Road. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/04/web1_3.jpg Bryant Bitar speaks on behalf of his family during a ground breaking ceremony held at the site of Mercy Health’ new facility on Oak Point Road. Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times Mercy Lorain CEO Edwin Oley said the medical center’s walk-in care will offer shorter wait times and convenient access. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/04/web1_Oley.jpg Mercy Lorain CEO Edwin Oley said the medical center’s walk-in care will offer shorter wait times and convenient access. Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times Lorain Mayor Chase Ritenauer said the new facility is an example of collaboration fostering growth. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/04/web1_2.jpg Lorain Mayor Chase Ritenauer said the new facility is an example of collaboration fostering growth. Laurie Hamame | Amherst News-Times