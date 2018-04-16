Mercy medical center to open this fall

A new 30,000-square foot Mercy Health medical center is expected to open this fall on Oak Point Road just north of the Lorain-Amherst border.
It’s expected to have as many as 75 employees and a $5 million annual payroll.
During a ceremonial groundbreaking April 12, Mercy Health Lorain CEO and Mercy Health senior vice president Edwin Oley said primary care offices in Amherst have reached capacity and the new facility will provide better opportunities to serve area residents.
The new Mercy Health facility, located across from South Mayflower Drive, will offer primary and specialty care appointments, occupational health, and walk-in services, Oley said, addressing a large crowd of public officials and hospital staff.
The center will be Mercy Health’s sixth walk-in care location in the county, he said.
Mercy worked with Oak Point residents — who live inside the Amherst school district boundaries — to address concerns about rezoning residential land, said Oley. “This facility has been designed to protect the years of hard work this neighborhood has spent perfecting and building an environment that is conducive to a happy and healthy lifestyle.”
Lorain mayor Chase Ritenauer said the facility is an example that Mercy and his city have the same vision — one that emphasizes health, wellness, and equal access to care.
Scott Pember, president of the Mercy Foundation of Lorain County, introduced the Bitar family, which donated the land where the health care center will be built. The property had been with the family for 50 years.
Bryant Bitar also donated land to develop Beaver Creek Park Reservation on Cooper Foster Park Road. He said both contributions go back to his core values: family and health.
“We are excited to bring this class-A medical facility to Lorain and look forward to working with our relationships to bring new jobs and growth to the area for phase two,” he said.
