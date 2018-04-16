Rico, Armbruster sign to play in college

Two Comets signed on the dotted line April 12 to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Brooke Armbruster, a three-time track and field state qualifier at Amherst Steele High School, will run for Cleveland State University while Faith Rico, voted Amherst’s most improved volleyball player of 2017, will patrol the nets for Ursuline College.

On top of qualifying at the state level in relay events, Armbruster was the 2016 100-meter dash runner-up in both the district and Southwestern Conference and qualified for the OHSAA regional finals in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 100 relay, and 200 relay.

The senior has also earned first team nods in events in both the county and SWC.

“Being a student athlete is really stressful, so you really learn how to properly manage your time,” Armbruster said. “You have to consider the training even outside of practice or school. I want to be a leader in college like I’ve been here at Steele and take the same positive attitude with me anywhere I go.”

“Everyone pushes each other here and I hope the girls at Cleveland State want to push me in the same way,” she said.

Rico led the Patriot Athletic Conference in blocked shots as a freshman at Firelands High School before transferring to Steele the following year. She is a four-year honor student and two-time Steele student of the month.

Between Firelands and Steele, she has earned four varsity letters in volleyball and two in track and field.

“Athletics is a big de-stresser,” Rico said. “Whenever you’re thinking about school and it gets overwhelming, you can take it all out on the court and know you’re doing the best you can. That really helps me.”

She thanked her mom and coaches at both schools for helping her find her groove as an athlete and student.

“I’ll miss coach (Laurie) Cogan here at Steele,” Rico said. “She really cares about her players and is very determined to win. I’m taking that strength to college with me — a desire to make myself and my teammates better players.”

Jonathan Delozier can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @DelozierNews on Twitter.

Steele seniors Brooke Armbruster and Faith Rico celebrate April 12 after signing their college commitment papers. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/04/web1_IMG_4799.jpg Steele seniors Brooke Armbruster and Faith Rico celebrate April 12 after signing their college commitment papers. Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times