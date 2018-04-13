Donate and enjoy a cup of coffee

We recently put some sweat equity into the front portion of our news office at 42 South Main St., Oberlin.

A tangle of computer wires had been an issue for a long time. The space was poorly used and didn’t give customers much room to navigate. It just plain looked bad.

So we spent several hours fixing up the room, rerouting cables, moving desks, and redecorating. Our classified and circulation manager, Pam Cromer, has moved into the news pit with the rest of the gang and now has much better space in which to work.

That leaves our front reception area open and we’ve tried to make it homey — and put it to use for a good cause. Our goal is to use it as a staging area for charitable drives throughout the year.

In November and December, our news team held the first “Meet the Need, Read!” canned food drive to benefit the Genesis House, which helps battered women escaping dangerous home situations.

You stepped up and gave. Thank you!

A newspaper’s role is to shine a light in the dark. Articles are one part of that formula, but we want to take a more active role in helping our community.

For the past several months, our “Addicted & Dying” series has examined Lorain County’s opioid epidemic from all angles, asking what is being done to stem the human and economic costs.

Those stories will continue. To complement them, we are holding a donation drive to benefit The LCADA Way, which helps neighbors, family, and friends struggling with addiction close to home.

Through May, we’re collecting notebooks and pens to benefit The Key, a women’s recovery facility. Clients there keep diaries, take notes in classes, and write letters, said The LCADA Way public relations director Joe Matuscak. “They write down where they started and where they are now.”

In recovery, you never want an idle mind — busy hands and busy minds help with the journey, and journaling is part of that process, he said.

“They put a lot of things down on paper, a lot of thoughts,” he said. “It’s going back to see where they were and the progress they have made.”

During regular hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, you can donate notebooks and pens at our office. When you do, we’ll offer you a free cup of coffee and a special subscription rate of $30.15 for an entire year to show our appreciation for your help.

If you want, you can also kick back for a little while with one of our newspapers or look through our small collection of local history books.

Collection drive will benefit area women fighting addiction