POLICE REPORTS

• April 2 at 2:55 p.m.: A boy said a male approached him on the sidewalk, then walked away. The suspect was found and apologized to the boy for his actions. Per the request of the victim’s mother, no charges were filed.

• April 2 at 7:10 p.m.: A 911 hang-up call sent police to Ravenglass Boulevard. Police found there had been a verbal dispute.

• April 4 at 8:24 a.m.: Power tools and hand tools were reported stolen from R.E. Rice Inc.

• April 4 at 10 a.m.: A Nord Middle School student simulated shooting at others, police found while investigating a menacing complaint. The boy said he knows the difference between real firearms and pretending and did not believe pretending was an issue.

• April 5 at 11:15 a.m.: Police went to Amherst Steele High School to investigate a menacing complaint. Because of a social media argument, one girl allegedly told another to kill herself.

• April 7 at 6:38 p.m.: A woman told police her credit card had been stolen and used at three Cleveland locations.

• April 8 at 12:30 a.m.: A front wheel fell off a vehicle at Middle Ridge Road and Brennan Drive. A police report said the vehicle may have been tampered with.

• April 8 at 6:25 p.m.: Two vehicles on South Lake Street were sprayed with a substance believed to be shaving cream.

• April 8 at 7:51 p.m.: Dustin Terry, 19, of Oberlin, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court on an original charge of underage consumption.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.