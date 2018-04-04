Turnpike improvement projects gear up

Construction season has kicked off on the Ohio Turnpike, with several projects affecting Amherst drivers.

An overhaul of the fueling system at the Middle Ridge and Vermilion Valley service plazas is well underway and will last until June 25.

The gas pumps at the eastbound and westbound plazas just south of the city are out of commission through then. Underground fuel pipes, pumps, and concrete valves are being replaced.

The plazas themselves remain open for food, shopping, and restrooms.

Commuters will have to watch for resurfacing on the Turnpike in from Amherst west into Erie County. Lane closures are scheduled for May through September, with two lanes maintained during the day and a single lane in each direction at night time.

That project should wrap up by October.

Bridge rehabilitation and removal is planned over Quarry Road in Amherst and about a quarter-mile farther east where there is an inactive railroad track.

Travelers can expect periodic lane closures on the mainline with at least one lane open in each direction at all times. Local traffic may encounter delays.

If work or play takes you east into Cuyahoga County, watch out for full-depth excavation and pavement replacement of the right and center lanes in North Ridgeville and Olmsted Falls, which will carry on through November.

These Lorain County jobs are part of $134 million in projects on the Ohio Turnpike this year.

“For your safety, as well as that of other drivers and our employees, please slow down to the posted speed in work zones,” said executive director Randy Cole. “Due to the Highway Patrol’s stepped up aerial enforcement, motorists received more than 3,800 citations in work zones in 2017. More importantly, there were 21.5 percent fewer work zone crashes and no fatalities. Please follow the posted speed limit to avoid an expensive ticket or worse yet, cause a life-changing crash.”