MLS thespians honored at state conference

Silver Honor Troupe recognition went to the MLS Theatre Company during an awards ceremony at the Ohio Educational Theatre Association State Thespian Conference.

Thirteen Amherst Steele High School students attended the event with drama director Valerie Farschman from March 23-25 at Northmont High School.

They took part in workshops, competitions, and attended shows produced by other Ohio high-schoolers.

The Honor Troupe designation shines a bright light on the 2016-2017 theater season at Steele. The MLS Theatre Company has earned the prestigious status the past six years.

A team of six Amherst students — Bovi Csubak, Victor Ellis, Sam Gargasz, Sam McQuate, Kaylie Pratt, and Natalie Knight — tied for third place among a field of 26 teams in the Tech Challenge, marking the first year Steele has placed in the event. They were required to accomplish many tech-related tasks, each of which were judged as well as timed.

Troupe president Kayla Madden spent the past two years as a student thespian officer on the Ohio Educational Theatre Association state board. She attended monthly meetings, organized and ran the North Area Thespian Conference, and assisted in running the weekend state conference.

Madden was awarded the Ginny Chizer Scholarship of $1,200, which is intended to help finance college for a student with the potential to be a leader in the field of theater education.

Part of the process included being interviewed before a panel of judges including an Ohio Thespian Troupe director, a college representative, and a representative from the Educational Theatre Association home office.

Madden also competed in the Solo Musical Individual Event competition during the conference, earning two excellent ratings for her rendition of “Send in the Clowns” from Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music.”

In addition, Csubak competed in the Costume Design Individual Event with his designs for the play “Radium Girls.”