POLICE REPORTS

• March 26 at 2:14 p.m.: A piggy bank and wallet were reported stolen from a Caesar Circle residence.

• March 26 at 4:22 p.m.: A woman told police her husband violated the terms of her protection order by removing pets from a Maple Avenue home. The incident was forwarded to the prosecutor for review.

• March 28 at 11:50 a.m.: A manager at Save A Lot on Cooper Foster Park Road called police after a firearm was found in the parking lot.

• March 28 at 11:53 p.m.: Michael Mitchell, 47, of Lorain, was arrested on warrants through the Amherst police department for failure to appear for pre-trial on a driving under suspension charge; through the Lakewood police department on a count of making false alarms; through Lorain County 911 for contempt of court for child neglect; and through for contempt of court through the Sheffield police department for failure to comply. A second police report lists Mitchell as a South Amherst resident; he was charged with obstructing justice, driving under license forfeiture suspension, and loud muffler.

• March 29 at 1:35 a.m.: Christopher Parker, 49, of Cleveland, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court through Lorain County 911 for nonsupport. Parker was also charged with theft. Thomas Greene Jr., 41, of Sheffield Lake, was charged with complicity to theft, driving under suspension, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Green was also wanted on a warrant through the Lorain police department for contempt of court.

• March 29 at 2:33 p.m.: A house was toilet-papered and a boy said he was receiving prank phone calls.

• March 29 at 3:30 p.m.: Jordan Marquez, 23, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court through Lorain County 911 on an aggravated robbery charge.

• March 31 at 3:40 p.m.: A man told police his neighbor assaulted him inside his own home. The neighbor was allegedly intoxicated and when asked to leave became upset, hitting the complainant in the head and shoulders.

• March 31 at 5:08 p.m.: A grandmother called police when a 10-year-old boy taught a two-year-old boy a vulgar word.

• April 1 at 3:34 p.m.: Victor Mendoza-La Santa, 27, of Elyria, was served a warrant for failure to appear for pre-trial on an original charge of driving under suspension.

