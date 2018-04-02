Honor society inducts 30 at JVS

Thirty students were inducted into the Lorain County JVS chapter of the National Technical Honor Society. The ceremony included 11 second-year members and 19 new inductees.

Madison Murphy of Amherst, who is in the health sciences program, is one of the top graduating seniors at JVS. “It’s an honor and privilege to be a part of the NTHS ceremony and to be a part of this group of people who achieve success for themselves and the community,” she said.

Culinary arts senior Andrew Shaffer of Amherst shared what this honor means to him: “It means pushing yourself always to do better and to strive for the goals that you want to get in life, and it means putting in a lot of hard work.”

Amherst inductees included Branyan Frederick (computerized design and drafting), Aaron Kukucka (carpentry), Madison Murphy (health sciences), Mercedes Murphy (landscape and greenhouse management), Don Sabella (landscape and greenhouse management), and Andrew Shaffer (culinary arts).

Firelands students included Abigail Hill (collision repair) and Joy Vaughn (early childhood education).

Inductees were (first row) Sidney Coleman, Kaylee Thorn, Savannah Smith, Victoria Nelson, Erika Shaft, Madison Murphy, Samantha Glass, (second row) Joy Vaughn, Jessica Mileski, Olivia Molnar, Mackenzie Glass, Abigail Hill, Savannah Roby, Sarah Park, Ciarra Thompson, (third row) William Keller, Mercedes Murphy, Alexis Kaspar, Thomas Keller, Brennan Novak, Lijanna Marcano, Brooke Bird, (fourth row) Sydney Collier, Aaron Kukucka, Tristan Hansen, Branyan Frederick, Don Sabella, Suzanna Stark, (fifth row) Savannah Engelman, and Andrew Shaffer.