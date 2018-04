Photos by Jason Hawk | Amherst News-Times

How long does it take to scour 10,000 plastic eggs clear from the grass at Maude Neiding Park in Amherst? Less time than you might think. Almost all the eggs disappeared Saturday within the space of a single minute as hundreds of boys and girls took part in the Lions and Leo clubs’ annual Easter eggs-travaganza. They also turned out to see the Easter Bunny, who arrived on an Amherst fire engine with an escort of firefighters.