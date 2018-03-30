Police adopt state use-of-force standards

The very first statewide guidelines for when and how law enforcement officers should use force are being put in place by more than 500 Ohio agencies, including the Amherst police.

The standards cover when deadly force is warranted as well as hiring and recruitment, according to a report issued Friday by the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services.

“This report demonstrates that the overwhelming majority of law enforcement agencies are committed to implementing the standards,” said OCJS executive director Karhlton Moore.

About 82 percent of law enforcement officers are employed by the agencies adopting the new guidelines.

The standards were developed by law enforcement and community leaders as part of Gov. John Kasich’s efforts to improve community and police relations. The state partnered with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify Ohio’s law enforcement agencies.