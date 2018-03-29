Posted on by

Two earn gold at DECA, head to nationals

Sydney Sexton of Firelands and Jacob Kuzak of Clearview achieved a Gold Level Certification at the DECA’s School-Based Enterprise program and will take part in the national competition in late April in Atlanta, Ga. Both are marketing seniors at the Lorain County JVS. SBEs are hands-on experiences that provide goods and services to meet the needs of the education market. Sexton and Kuzak’s SBE was operating The Corner Shoppe, a fully operational store located inside the JVS.

