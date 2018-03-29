Three going to BPA nationals

Courtesy photo

Firelands seniors Casey Koepp and Brian Smith found success at the Business Professionals of America state competition and are on the short list of Lorain County JVS students who will advance to nationals this May in Dallas, Texas. Koepp placed third in the computer security event and Smith placed fourth in the systems administration using CISCO event. Both are studying network communications technology. Also going to nationals is Ariel Kluding, a marketing and management junior who placed first in the business law and ethics event.