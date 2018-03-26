POLICE REPORTS

• March 20 at 5:13 a.m.: Jason Hill, 39, of Amherst, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication. Police said they were dispatched to Jackson Street for a report of a man passed out and lying on the side of the road. Hill was “almost completely incoherent and unable to stand on his own due to being highly intoxicated,” a report said.

• March 20: Two males reportedly stole several boxes of energy shots from Speedway gas station on Rt. 58 the prior night.

• March 21 at 12:30 p.m.: Ryan Ellis, 42, of Amherst, was charged with domestic violence, assured clear distance ahead, and reckless operation on roadways. Police said a woman was fleeing from Ellis in a vehicle while he chased her.

• March 21 at 5:08 p.m.: A male overdosed on heroin on Jackson Street and was revived with naloxone. After being cleared from the University Hospitals Amherst emergency room, Tyler Young, 23, of Amherst, was arrested on a warrant through Lorain County 911 for contempt of court for dangerous drugs with no bond.

• March 21 at 9:08 p.m.: Police responded to an overdose on Lauren Lane and found a male lying on the bathroom floor. He was unresponsive until police gave him naloxone. The male was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital for treatment. Police found drugs and drug-related items during their investigation. Charges are pending test results.

• March 22 at 12:11 p.m.: A 52-year-old Lorain man was found deceased in a room at Motel 6.

• March 22 at 9:48 p.m.: During a traffic stop, police found a syringe with clear fluid inside. It was sent to the Lorain County crime lab for analysis, with charges pending the outcome.

• March 23 at 3:41 p.m.: Lara Hudson was served a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court on original charges of theft and criminal tools.

• March 23 at 8:44 p.m.: Cindy Johnson, 28, of Lorain, was charged with petty theft and possession of criminal tools. She allegedly tried to steal pain medication from Speedway gas station on Rt. 58.

• March 23 at 10:31 p.m.: Males with a history of theft were allegedly seen on security tape stealing again from Speedway gas station on Rt. 58, according to police.

• March 24 at 6:11 p.m.: Travers Williams, 25, of Lorain, was served with a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court on an original charge of driving under suspension.

• March 25 at 11:23 p.m.: A reported sex offense started an investigation.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.