McDermott named an Ohio top 10 student

Amherst’s Elizabeth McDermott is among the top 10 community college students in Ohio and top 50 in the nation.

A psychology student at Lorain County Community College, she has been named a 2018 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholar. She has also been named to the All-Ohio Academic Top 10 First Team.

“This is amazing,” McDermott said upon learning about her awards. “I have a lot to thank LCCC for. I came here from high school and I didn’t know what I wanted to do. It turned out to be the best choice I could have made.”

“Elizabeth is a top student here at LCCC and I am thrilled to see her recognized on the national and state levels,” said college president Marcia Ballinger. “She provides steadfast leadership on our campus, and has a positive impact in her community.”

McDermott, 21, is president of LCCC’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, Phi Pi, and secretary of the Psi Beta psychology honor society, where she participates in graduate-level research. She is also a teaching assistant and has volunteered on the Human Rights Committee, a local organization that provides services to individuals with intellectual challenges.

She is on track to graduate in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Cleveland State University through LCCC’s University Partnership. She plans to pursue both master’s and doctorate degrees.

Her current research focuses on the help-seeking behaviors of community college students and the stigmas associated with these actions.

“As a professor of psychology for 25 years and former Phi Theta Kappa advisor, I can easily rank Elizabeth in the top one percent of the students I have encountered through the years,” said LCCC psychology professor James Jordan.

The Coca-Cola Academic Team recognizes high achieving two-year college students who demonstrate academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service that extends their education beyond the classroom to benefit society. McDermott will receive the award and a $1,500 scholarship at the Phi Theta Kappa international conference, which will be held from April 19-21 in Kansas City, Mo.

She will receive the All-Ohio Academic Top 10 First Team award and $1,000 scholarship at an April 26 luncheon at the Ohio Statehouse.

Elizabeth McDermott of Amherst is making a name for herself through her psychology studies at Lorain County Community College. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/03/web1_student.jpg Elizabeth McDermott of Amherst is making a name for herself through her psychology studies at Lorain County Community College.