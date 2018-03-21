What’s for lunch?

Photos by Laurie Hamame
You may remember canned fruit drenched in syrup, a scoop of lukewarm mystery meat, or rectangular pizza slices on school lunch trays. Nowadays, the mid-day meal looks a little different. In 2012, the U.S. Department of Agriculture made sweeping changes to the breakfasts and lunches served in schools. Students are now offered healthier meals with more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. We’ve rounded up a few examples of what types of foods students across our newspapers’ coverage areas in Amherst, Oberlin, and Wellington might eat on any given day.
McCormick Middle School, Wellington
Chicken pot pie in a bread bowl, salad with croutons and dressing, carrots, grapes, and peaches.
Powers Elementary School, Amherst
Build-your-own pizza, watermelon, edamame, celery and cherry tomatoes, and chocolate milk.
Steele High School, Amherst
Double cheeseburger, potato and sweet potato fries, apple, mixed fruit cup, salad, and chocolate milk.
Nord Middle School, Amherst
Rotini with meat sauce, green beans, pineapple, and milk.
Amherst Junior High, Amherst
Taco salad with salsa and sour cream, apple, and milk.
Oberlin High School, Oberlin
Chili with cheese and crackers, carrots, broccoli, apple, and milk.
