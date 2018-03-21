Posted on by

What’s for lunch?

Chicken pot pie in a bread bowl, salad with croutons and dressing, carrots, grapes, and peaches.


Build-your-own pizza, watermelon, edamame, celery and cherry tomatoes, and chocolate milk.


Double cheeseburger, potato and sweet potato fries, apple, mixed fruit cup, salad, and chocolate milk.


Rotini with meat sauce, green beans, pineapple, and milk.


Taco salad with salsa and sour cream, apple, and milk.


Chili with cheese and crackers, carrots, broccoli, apple, and milk.


Photos by Laurie Hamame

You may remember canned fruit drenched in syrup, a scoop of lukewarm mystery meat, or rectangular pizza slices on school lunch trays. Nowadays, the mid-day meal looks a little different. In 2012, the U.S. Department of Agriculture made sweeping changes to the breakfasts and lunches served in schools. Students are now offered healthier meals with more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. We’ve rounded up a few examples of what types of foods students across our newspapers’ coverage areas in Amherst, Oberlin, and Wellington might eat on any given day.

Build-your-own pizza, watermelon, edamame, celery and cherry tomatoes, and chocolate milk.

Double cheeseburger, potato and sweet potato fries, apple, mixed fruit cup, salad, and chocolate milk.

Rotini with meat sauce, green beans, pineapple, and milk.

Taco salad with salsa and sour cream, apple, and milk.

Chili with cheese and crackers, carrots, broccoli, apple, and milk.

