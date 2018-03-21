Zilko has the right stuff

Nine-year-old LillyAnne Zilko is getting ready to train like an astronaut.

This summer, the Nord Middle School fourth-grader will travel to One Tranquility Base in Huntsville, Ala., on a full tuition scholarship to Space Camp.

At just nine years old, Zilko won the highly competitive scholarship based on her leadership skills.

She submitted letters of recommendation, conducted a science experiment, and wrote about the test while demonstrating the scientific method. She also answered essay questions and drew a mission patch.

Space Camp runs for six days and five nights. During that time, young astronauts-in-training get to try out the one-sixth gravity chair, climb aboard the five degrees of freedom simulator, and strap inside the spherical multi-axis trainer to learn what it’s like to be in a tumble spin in space.

Campers will build and launch model rockets, learn what it’s like to live on the International Space Station, discover the newest rocket NASA intends to use to send people to Mars, design a martian colony, and more.

LillyAnne Zilko will travel to Space Camp this summer on a full scholarship. Courtesy photo