Hey parents, Steele is saving you buckets of money

Here’s good news for local parents: Amherst once again tops the list of area high schools taking advantage of early college classes.

Steele students racked up 3,012 credits through the College Credit Plus Program this past year.

That’s a collective savings of $494,088 for local families, according to Lorain County Community College.

LCCC certifies high school teachers to lead higher-level courses. That means students don’t even have to leave the classroom and travel to Elyria to get college courses.

Amherst Schools superintendent Steven Sayers showed excitement over the savings during a recent report to the board of education. “I only see the numbers continuing to grow,” he said.

This is the third straight year that Amherst has led all Lorain County public school districts in College Credit Plus adoption.

Lorain is second with 2,846 credits, a value of $466,858. Firelands is third with 1,969 credits valued at $322,955.

The rest of the list in descending order is Brookside, Midview, Avon, Clearview, Elyria, Keystone, Columbia, North Ridgeville, Wellington, and Oberlin.

School board member Rex Engle said he was impressed by the numbers, especially since the Amherst district is typically compared to Avon and Avon Lake in terms of performance.