Easter Bunny has breakfast with Comets

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

A breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Comets cross country team members was held Saturday at Amherst Steele High School. Kids enjoyed face painting, treats, gift baskets, and photos with the guest of honor.

Evelyn Mary, Aubrynn, and Seth Reichle of New Russia Township say hello to the Easter Bunny at a breakfast organized by Amherst Steele cross country runners.

http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/03/web1_IMG_4461.jpg Evelyn Mary, Aubrynn, and Seth Reichle of New Russia Township say hello to the Easter Bunny at a breakfast organized by Amherst Steele cross country runners.

Michael and Mya Castillo of Amherst take a peek at one of many gift baskets.

http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/03/web1_IMG_4463.jpg Michael and Mya Castillo of Amherst take a peek at one of many gift baskets.

Cross country runners Rain Wales, Emma Sekerak, Liah Miller, and Lizzie Hughes smile alongside the guest of honor.

http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/03/web1_IMG_4464.jpg Cross country runners Rain Wales, Emma Sekerak, Liah Miller, and Lizzie Hughes smile alongside the guest of honor.

Josiah Echols of Lorain gets his face painted by cross country runner Mariana Gilles.