Athletes race to ASICS track and field day

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times
A number of athletic professionals, including 2016 Olympic long jumper Jerrion Lawson, spoke Saturday, March 17 at Steele High School as part of the annual ASICS track and field clinic. Other speakers included Virginia Sunshine, a former nutritionist for the Denver Broncos, and Mike Lugar, founder of the Lake Erie Jumps Club.
Olympic and national champion long jumper Jerrion Lawson demonstrates proper technique March 17 at Steele High School.
Former Denver Broncos nutritionist Virginia Sunshine shows off one of her concoctions.
Mike Lugar, founder of the Lake Erie Jumps Club, explains the importance of high-jump competitors not overexerting themselves early in the season.
