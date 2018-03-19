POLICE REPORTS

• March 12 at 5:57 p.m.: A wallet was reported stolen from the banquet room at Heritage Presbyterian Church on Rt. 58.

• March 16 at 5:55 p.m.: Jennifer Green, 36, of Lorain, was served a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear for arraignment on an original charge of attempted theft.

• March 16 at 5:55 p.m.: Matthew Haller, 36, of Toledo, was served a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to report to jail on an original charge of theft.

• March 17 at 1:31 a.m.: Jesse Watson, 33, of Sheffield Lake, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication. A report said he had started a fight inside Cedar Pub on Park Avenue and then refused to leave when asked by bar staff.

• March 17 at 5:14 p.m.: A Jackson Street woman said her ex-boyfriend was creating fake social media accounts and wouldn’t stop messaging her. She asked police to tell him to cease all contact.

• March 18 at 3:53 a.m.: Wilfredo Gutierrez, 37, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Sheffield Lake police department for failure to appear in court on a violation of a court order. He also had warrants out of Summit County for non-support of dependents and Wayne County for contempt of court.

• March 18 at 3:04 p.m.: An orange letter F was spray-painted on the windshield of a van on Coopers Run.

• March 18 at 6:32 p.m.: Jonathon Vozary, 37, of Lorain, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Edgar Laboy, 23, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court on a traffic charge.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.