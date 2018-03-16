‘Happy Days’ are here again

Goodbye grey skies, hello blue! Fonzie, Richie, Joanie, and Pinky are back in the MLS Theatre Company’s production of “Happy Days: A New Musical.”

Shows will be held at 7 p.m. on April 19-21 and 2 p.m. on April 22 at Steele High School.

See your favorite characters from the old Milwaukee gang live on stage as they try to save Arnold’s diner from demolition. The plan is to host a wrestling match to raise money, but it all hinges on Fonzie, who suddenly has a case of cold feet. When it comes to the Cunninghams and their friends, nothing ever goes as planned.

The Amherst cast and crew have also been invited to take part in the 3rd Annual Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards, which will culminate in a May 19 ceremony.

Awards are presented to outstanding musical theater productions and students in 13 categories, including Best Musical, Best Actor/Actress, Best Student Orchestra, Best Costume Design, and Best Scenic Design.

The program is affiliated with the National High School Musical Theatre Awards — “The Jimmy Awards” — presented by the Broadway League Foundation.

Amherst Steele High School received Dazzle Awards in 2016 for Best Featured Performer for Shawn Hammel as the dentist in “Little Shop of Horrors,” and in 2017 for Best Costumes for the production of “Guys and Dolls.”

The winners of this year’s Best Actor and Actress categories will represent Northeast Ohio at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards in June.

More information about the Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards is available at www.playhousesquare.org/dazzleawards.

The MLS Theatre Company is a student-run organization. Every student involved is between the ages 14 and 18 and they take care of every aspect of the productions. With a director, tech director, and assistant sponsor supervising, students are given leadership positions to design and build the sets, lights, sound, props, costumes, makeup, programs, publicity, and programs. Students also run the box office and front of house.