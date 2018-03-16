SAMS kids open coffee shop

Courtesy photo

Kids in Kaylee Ammar’s class at South Amherst Middle School have brewed up a new coffee shop called Falcon Fuel. It was launched with help from the Friends of Firelands Grant and the Jim and Gail Meink Grant. The class made a grocery list for everything needed for the coffee shop and then took a trip to Wal-Mart to shop for the items. Middle school and Firelands board office staff can order iced tea or iced coffee and students are assigned as order takers, baristas, barista assistants, and product managers. The experience helps students learn workplace skills.