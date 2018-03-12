POLICE REPORTS

• March 5 at 8:26 p.m.: Nicole Burkholder, 20, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court.

• March 6 at 5:15 p.m.: Ashley Melendez, 21, of Lorain, was charged with driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• March 8 at 9:30 a.m.: Officers were called to check on a person at Ziggy’s Pub on Park Avenue who had allegedly made troubling statements.

• March 9 at 1:06 p.m.: Leo Sampson, 30, of Lorain, was arrested on a bench warrant through the Elyria police department for failure to appear in court on traffic-related charges.

• March 9 at 4:20 p.m.: A menacing complaint was made based on an incident at Amherst Steele High School.

• March 9 at 4:50 p.m.: A criminal damaging complain was filed. It involves a room at Motel 6 on Rt. 58.

• March 10 at 6:12 p.m.: A sex offense incident is under investigation.

