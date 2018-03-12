Amherst egg hunt will be held March 31

The Easter Bunny will kick off the annual Amherst Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 at Maude Neiding Park.

The Amherst Lions and Amherst Steele Leo Clubs, co-sponsors of the hunt for the past 22 years, are busily preparing for the event.

The Easter Bunny will arrive at the park at 10:30 a.m. that Saturday courtesy of the Amherst fire department, said Lions Club president Lori Elswick. The furry holiday mascot will be available to visit with children before and after the hunt and parents are welcome to take pictures.

The hunt itself will begin promptly at 11 a.m., so parents should plan to arrive early, Elswick said.

Student members of the Leo Club will be stuffing some 10,000 plastic eggs with candy treats the week before. “A few hours before the hunt begins, the Leos will be scattering the eggs across three different hunt areas set up in the park,” said Leo Club president Jenna McCloskey. “Many of us attended the hunt when we were younger and this is our time to give back and help make a fun event for Amherst kids.”

Three hunt areas are marked for toddlers to three-year-olds, four- to six-year-olds, and seven- to 10-year-olds. In addition to the candy-filled eggs, there will be specially marked eggs that can be redeemed for prizes at the end of the hunt.

Parents are asked not to enter the designated hunt areas when the hunt first begins, especially for the youngest age group. “This is for the kids to have fun and we don’t want over-excited adults spoiling the fun or accidentally knocking down the young egg hunters,” said Elswick. “We’ll let them know a few minutes into the hunt when they can join their children.”

For those who are too young to walk on their own, Elswick suggests they visit with the Easter Bunny, who will have plenty of eggs to hand out. However, parents of children with special needs should ask a Lion or Leo Club member for assistance so everyone can participate in the fun.

Parking is limited at Maude Neiding, so many may have to park along nearby city streets and walk to the park.

“The eggs are scooped up in a matter of a few minutes once the hunt begins,” said Elswick, “so we advise parents to arrive in plenty of time. We don’t want to see anyone missing out because they got there after the 11 a.m. start.”

Portable toilets will be available at the park, courtesy of P&J Sanitation.

This is a free public event but donations to support Amherst Lions vision care and many other community projects will gladly be accepted.

In addition to the egg hunt, the Amherst Lions will be collecting unwanted, used eye-glasses. These glasses are recycled to be distributed to those in need in developing countries. Collection boxes will be set up for any contributions.

For more information about the Amherst Lions Club, look up “Amherst Ohio Lions Club” on Facebook, or email amherstohiolions@gmail.com.