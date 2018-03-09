Renovations, new jobs at Nordson

Ninety jobs — about 75 of them brand new positions — are coming to Amherst as a result of growth at the Nordson Corporation.

The company was founded in Amherst in 1954 by brothers Eric and Evan Nord. Its roots go back to 1909 with U.S. Automatic.

Sales passed the $2 billion point in 2017 for the first time, showing year-over-year growth of 14 percent. NASDAQ shares were trading Friday at $138.18.

“It’s been a good few years,” said Christina Mahlenkamp, a global business communication specialist for the company.

About two years ago, amid big acquisitions, Nordson starting looking at creating a shared services division and global business centers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

When looking for a site for the U.S. location, Amherst rose to the top of the list.

“We decided Northeast Ohio would make a lot of sense. This is where we started. This is where our headquarters is,” Mahlenkamp said.

While Nordson’s headquarters are now in Westlake, Amherst is home to the industrial coatings business. The company did “a deep dive” into how the Amherst campus could be reconfigured and optimized to take on a large business office, she said.

As a result, the building at 300 Nordson Drive is now undergoing extensive renovations to make room for information technology, human resources, and call center workers to handle queries from customers and vendors.

This summer, the building will have about 200 employees. There will be room for another 100 to be added over the course of five years, assuming business continues to thrive.

Some labs already operating at the site will stay. Mahlenkamp — who by the way is a 2004 graduate of Amherst Steele High School — said the finished work space will include big town hall spaces and 33 conference rooms.

“The building itself is really, really nice. It’s like nothing else we’ve done here in Northeast Ohio,” she said, calling it a state-of-the-art facility.

After construction wraps, the plan is to open the building to reporters in the fall, according to Mahlenkamp. Right now, though, interior photos aren’t allowed with the renovations about 40 percent complete.

The first wave of new workers, about 75 of them, moved into finished portions of the building Feb. 26.

They were greeted by welcome packets from Main Street Amherst.

“The Amherst businesses have been so welcoming to us,” Mahlenkamp said. “They gave us boxes and boxes of coupons, pamphlets, information documents to welcome our employees to the community.”

