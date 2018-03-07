Citywide blackout planned for emergency repairs

UPDATE as of 11:47 a.m.: The situation has deteriorated and the power went out again on its own, the mayor told us. First Energy has made the decision to keep it off but it will take time for them to stage repairs. That means power will probably still be out until 4 p.m.

The schools will not do early release at this time, according to police Sgt. Mike Murphy.

Several intersections are without power to traffic lights. Drivers need to treat them as four-way stops. Some traffic lights are on battery backup.

Do not call the police department to ask about when power will be restored. You can, however, text questions to 440-988-4422.

This problem seems to be caused by normal wear and tear on First Energy’s infrastructure, according to the mayor. It does not seem to be related to storm damage.

Power to the entire city of Amherst will be shut down this afternoon in an attempt to fix a broken insulator.

City workers spotted flashes on the main FirstEnergy line that feeds electricity to the entire city, according to Mark Costilow. They believe the issue is responsible for widespread outages the past two days.

A blackout will begin around 1 p.m. and could last around three hours while electric company crews make emergency repairs.

The outage could affect as far as South Amherst and Oberlin, according to Costilow.

The entire police and firefighter roster has been called into work during the outage, he said.

Hospitals, schools, and other essential services are being contacted and a message will be sent over the county’s emergency text and email alert system.

Expect to see crews set up along the railroad tracks just east of the Nordson Corporation where the power trunk is located.

A single line provides power to Amherst. Building a backup would be “astronomically expensive,” the mayor said.

The concern right now is that without immediate action power surges caused by the blown insulator could damage the city’s substation, which would be incredibly disruptive and costly, he said.

