Workshop seeks cast for ‘The Second Time Around’

Auditions for the Workshop Players production of Henry Denker’s “The Second Time Around” will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 11 and Monday, March 12 at the group’s theater, 44820 Middle Ridge Rd., Amherst Township.

Director Dave Stacko is seeking four males and four females of varying ages for the cast.

The plot: It is also the second time around for senior citizens Samuel Jonas and Laura Curtis, a widower and a widow who strike up a love affair. The potential loss of Social Security benefits make living in sin more attractive than tying the knot — that is, until their grown children become involved. The erstwhile couple’s offspring are not free of neuroses themselves, shown clearly as they raise their objections to what they perceive to be their parents’ precarious situation. Laughs will abound as this comedy unfolds.

Characters include:

• Samuel Jonas, a widower who is alert, spritely, attractive, generally a nice human being. Late 50s to late 60s.

• Laura Curtis, a pleasant, neat, devoted widow, modestly dressed and pleasant to the eye. Late 50s to mid-60s.

• Mike Curtis, son of Laura, hard-driving young business person with a nervous stomach. Mid-30s to early 40s.

• Cynthia Morse, daughter of Samuel, a suburban matron, neurotic, well-dressed, good looking. Early to mid-30s.

• Eleanor Curtis, Mike’s wife, the face and smile of an angel, the soul and strength of a tyrant. Late 20s to early 30s.

• Dr. Arthur Morse, psychiatrist, husband of Cynthia, son-in-law of Samuel; also a bit neurotic. Late 30s to early 40s.

• Bruce Morse, grandson of Samuel, son of Cynthia and Arthur, senior at Columbia; a nice young man with an active libido. Early 20s.

• Angela, a Barnard junior, with an angelic look and in a relationship with Bruce. Early 20s.

Production dates will be May 3, 4, 5, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20.

For more information, contact the director at georges_12@hotmail.com.