Abrahams awarded $1M in eminent domain case

A nearly $1.1 million verdict was returned last week for an Amherst Township family whose land was seized by the Ohio Turnpike Commission in 2015.

Turnpike officials used eminent domain to force a sale of the land, arguing that it was worth less than $12,000, according attorneys from O’Toole, McLaughlin, Dooley, & Pecora.

They represented the family of Timothy, Joseph G., Donita, Dennis, and Joseph J. Abraham and the estate of Marge Abraham.

They were the owners of a one-third-acre parcel under the Turnpike bridge that passed over an abandoned railroad track just west of Rt. 58.

The turnpike commission said it needed the land for the removal of the main line bridge, filling under it with soil, and making public roadway improvements.

The verdict came after a three-day trial presided over by Lorain County probate judge James Walther.