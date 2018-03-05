POLICE REPORTS

• Feb. 26 at 5:04 p.m.: Brandy Phillips, 37, of Vermilion, was arrested on a bench warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court on an original charge of driving under suspension.

• Feb. 27 at 5:53 p.m.: Dallas Westover, 25, of Lorain, was charged with assault, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct. The charges arose with regard to a child custody dispute at McDonald’s on Rt. 58.

• Feb. 28 at 3:08 a.m.: Stephanie Fukuoka, 48, of Amherst, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, disobeying the command of a police officer, stop sign violation, and expired plates.

• Feb. 28 at 11:30 p.m.: A 17-year-old boy was charged with possession of marijuana.

• March 1 at 1:38 a.m.: Police were flagged down by a clerk at Speedway on Rt. 58, who said a customer was being followed by someone and the situation might be tied to drug activity. It was determined no crime was committed.

• March 2 at 10:13 a.m.: A tree on South Main Street fell on a neighbor’s garage and vehicles, including two old boats.

• March 2 at 11:29 a.m.: A woman allegedly pushed her way into a Wilshire Drive residence looking for her estranged husband, then left when confronted by the resident.

• March 2 at 4:43 p.m.: Corey Johnston, 25, of Amherst, was served with three warrants for unpaid parking tickets.

• March 3 at 4:54 p.m.: Luis Collazo, 21, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Sheffield police department for failure to comply on an original charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Collazo was also charged with driving under an OVI suspension and expired plates.

• March 3 at 6:27 p.m.: Jose Torres, 26, of Lorain, was arrested on a bench warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court on an original charge of theft.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.