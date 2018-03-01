Two Mercy memorial scholarships open

The Mercy Health Foundation Lorain is accepting applications for the Francis Patterson, M.D. Memorial Scholarship and the Velma Price Memorial Scholarship through Friday, March 23.

“We are pleased to offer scholarship opportunities to the community this year. Our donors make a difference every day. The scholarship program is just one more example of their generosity and forethought,” said Scott Pember, president of Mercy Health Foundation Lorain.

The Francis Patterson, M.D. Memorial Scholarship is open to all individuals inside and outside of Mercy Health with the first preference given to those interested in pursuing a career in the healing arts. Note that no person may receive this scholarship more than four times.

The Velma Price Memorial Scholarship is open to African-Americans inside and outside of Mercy Health who are enrolled in nursing education at any level, and nurses pursuing certification or credentialing in a health care specialty.

Full guidelines and criteria are outlined on the application. Applications are available at https://goo.gl/fiMgtA. Completed applications will be accepted during the open period and may be sent via fax to 440-960-3442, email to kakimmich@mercy.com, or regular post to Mercy Health Foundation Lorain, 3700 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, OH 44053.

For more information, call the foundation 440-960-3545.