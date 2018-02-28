JVS students obtain State FFA Degrees

Four members of the Lorain County JVS FFA chapter will receive State FFA Degrees on May 3 during the FFA state convention at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus.

The State FFA Degree is the second highest level that can be achieved.

Receiving this honor are Jessica Mileski, a landscape and greenhouse management senior from Wellington; Mercedes Murphy, a landscape and greenhouse management senior from Amherst; Jesse Everson, an industrial equipment mechanics senior from Elyria; and Don Sabella III, a landscape and greenhouse management senior from Amherst.

To be eligible to receive the honor, members must meet a minimum of 18 standards that include being enrolled in an agricultural education program, earning chapter degrees, completing the equivalent of at least one and a half years of systematic school instruction in agricultural education, participating in at least one school or professional organization activity, participating in at least 25 hours of community service with at least two community groups outside of FFA, and carrying a 2.0 or greater GPA.

Lorain County JVS students also celebrated National FFA Week during the week of Feb. 19. Activities included a corn-hole tournament, selfie station, FFA dress day, popcorn for JVS teachers and staff, and jeans day fundraiser with proceeds donated to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

FFA is a student organization for those interested in agriculture and leadership.

Instructor and FFA advisor Beth Berthold, Jessica Mileski, Mercedes Murphy, Jesse Everson, instructor and FFA advisor Greg Hendricks, and Don Sabella.