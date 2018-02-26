POLICE REPORTS

• Feb. 20 at 3:03 a.m.: Ricky Burgett was arrested on a bench warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court. The original charges were disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.

• Feb. 20 at 11:19 a.m.: Aldi employees reported seeing a woman conceal items in her purse and leave the store.

• Feb. 20 at 6:53 p.m.: Michael Whitt, 43, of Amherst, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, BAC over .18 percent, driving under suspension, and failure to control a vehicle. A report indicated that he crashed into a telephone pole at the corner of South Lake Street and Green Forest Drive.

• Feb. 22 at 6:12 a.m.: A 30-year-old went into full arrest and possibly overdosed on Brennan Drive. She had died by the time police arrived. The investigation was turned over to the police investigative unit and Lorain County coroner’s office.

• Feb. 22 at 7:15 p.m.: Spencer Boan, 23, of Elyria, was charged with temporary instruction permit violation, faulty exhaust, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. John Alston, 23, of Lorain, was charged with obstructing official business.

• Feb. 23 at 3:39 p.m.: Travone Edwards, 23, of Lorain, was arrested on a bench warrant for contempt of court through the Amherst police department.

• Feb. 23 at 1:01 p.m.: David Meyers, 64, of Lorain, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation, expired license plate, and open container in a vehicle.

• Feb. 24 at 8:48 p.m.: Dennis Difilippo, 63, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain police department on a charge of domestic violence.

• Feb. 25 at 2:40 a.m.: Kyle Glover, 28, of Elyria, was charged with sexual imposition, disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct by intoxication. Austin Dechant, 28, 0f Elyria, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication. The charges came when police investigated an incident at The Pour House Bar on Park Avenue involving a woman who was allegedly touched inappropriately.

• Feb. 25 at 2:08 p.m.: Aleia Tarrant, 25, of Elyria, was served a warrant for failure to appear in Oberlin Municipal Court on an original charge of driving under suspension.

• Feb. 25 at 5:51 p.m.: Jamal Ammons, 32, of Lorain, was charged with possession of marijuana and open liquor container in a vehicle.

• Feb. 25 at 5:57 p.m.: A woman said her ex-boyfriend stole her food stamp card and left for Canada.

• Feb. 26 at 3 a.m.: Kenneth Tackett, 28, of Elyria, was served with a warrant for failure to appear for a probation compliance hearing.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.