Reward offered for arson info

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for a Feb. 17 fire that destroyed a North Quarry Road barn.

The Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is putting up the money while the state fire marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau is seeking tips from the public.

As previously reported by the News-Times, a motorist spotted the blaze from Rt. 2 around 6:15 a.m. and alerted police. A pole barn at the dead end of North Quarry was fully engulfed by flame and burned to the ground.

Amherst fire chief Jim Wilhelm said there were signs that an arsonist had tried to ignite the property’s main house, a cottage, and a much larger barn, but those flames went out on their own.

Luckily, no people or animals were around. The property was in the middle of a real estate transaction and had been vacant for months.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state fire marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

In addition to a barn that burned down, this nearby house was targeted by an arsonist, investigators say. Amherst fire chief Jim Wilhelm said the porch was ignited by the flames went out before they could spread. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/02/web1_f3.jpg In addition to a barn that burned down, this nearby house was targeted by an arsonist, investigators say. Amherst fire chief Jim Wilhelm said the porch was ignited by the flames went out before they could spread. Courtesy photo