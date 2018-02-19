POLICE REPORTS

• Feb. 12 at 7:57 p.m.: Judy Uszak, 54, of Amherst, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, BAC over .170, weaving, and marked lanes.

• Feb. 13 at 3:15 p.m.: An elderly man was found in a running vehicle in a garage with his windows up and the door closed. He was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital for assessment.

• Feb. 14 at 6:01 p.m.: Danny Davis Jr., 34, of Elyria, was arrested on a warrant through the Sheffield police department for failure to comply.

• Feb. 15 at 9:33 p.m.: Officers investigated a domestic dispute on Habant Drive.

• Feb. 16 at 2:23 a.m.: Police investigated a domestic complaint made by a Massachusetts woman staying at Days Inn on Rt. 58.

• Feb. 16 at 8:28 p.m.: A theft complaint was filed at Pure Gas on Cooper Foster Park Road.

• Feb. 16 at 8:55 p.m.: A 75-year-old Elyria man fell and hit his head at the Sunoco South gas station on Rt. 58. He was treated and released by EMTs. Police gave the man a courtesy ride home. At his house, he fell down again on the front porch and hit his head. The man was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

• Feb. 16 at 10:26 p.m.: A 17-year-old girl received nude photos from her boyfriend, a 19-year-old man.

• Feb. 17 at 2:03 a.m.: Cody Broyles, 24, of Amherst, was charged with possession of heroin, drug abuse instruments, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

• Feb. 17 at 6:13 a.m.: A driver on Rt. 2 spotted flames at a vacant property on North Quarry Road. Police found a pole barn fully engulfed by fire. “Much of the barn had already burnt to the ground and it was evident the fire had been burning for some time,” Sgt. Jacob Perez wrote in his report. A main residence and two other structures on the property showed evidence of attempted arson. Fire marshals and Amherst detectives were called to investigate.

• Feb. 17 at 9:25 a.m.: Two swastikas were drawn in red spray-paint on Chestnut Street and figures were painted on a mailbox. Male genitalia were discovered painted in red spray paint on a vehicle a few minutes later on Cooper’s Run and the car was scratched. A third instance of related damage was noted by police but with no details.

• Feb. 17 at 2:03 p.m.: Mychal Mass, 21, of Sheffield Lake, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance.

• Feb. 17 at 3:30 p.m.: A theft was reported at Aldi on Kresge Drive.

• Feb. 17 at 4:44 p.m.: Rachel Teel, 41, of Oberlin, was arrested on a warrant for contempt of court on a disorderly conduct charge. She was also charged with failure to reinstate her driver’s license.

• Feb. 17 at 7:14 p.m.: Michael Vimpeny, 35, of Sheffield Lake, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, state refusal, and driving under an OVI suspension.

• Feb. 18 at 12:14 a.m.: Nicholas Flock, 28, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication. He fell and possibly hit his head in the parking lot behind Amherst Cinema on Church Street, police said.

• Feb. 18 at 1:29 a.m.: Andre Phillips, 22, of Lorain, was charged with assault and disorderly conduct by intoxication. Angelica Alanis, 24, of Lorain, was charged with disorderly conduct by intoxication. The charges came when police responded to a disturbance involving a large crowd in municipal parking lot on Park Avenue. A bouncer from RC’s Brewhouse was chasing after suspects believed to have been involved in an assault. Alanis was punched in the face by one of the men who fled the scene on foot, according to a police report.

