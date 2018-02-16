Blowing bubbles for awareness

A visit from Sue “The Bubble Lady” Durante recently helped Lorain County JVS students raise awareness about sudden infant death syndrome.

The interactive show took children and parents on an adventure with all shapes, sizes, and colors of bubbles. Durante began with small bubbles and then magically began creating larger ones as well as bubbles within bubbles.

Some kids and adults even got to be placed inside a giant bubble.

Teens in the school’s Junior FCCLA chapter held the special event to shine a spotlight on SIDS and talk about the importance of lying babies on their backs to sleep, said early childhood education instructor Hilary Duffala.

The cost of admission was a pack of diapers to benefit the county health department.

Through the Cribs for Kids Program, health officials provide families with newborns a pack and play and diapers at no cost. The goal is to promote safe sleep.

SIDS is an unexplained death of infants, usually during sleep, according to the Mayo Clinic. The cause remains a mystery but researchers believe it’s tied to defects in the part of the brain that controls breathing. Stomach sleeping seems to be a major contributor in SIDS cases.

About 2,000 babies die each year in the U.S. due to the syndrome.

Kids are enveloped in a giant bubble by “The Bubble Lady,” Sue Durante, during an event at the Lorain County JVS. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/02/web1_Ezra-and-Finely-in-bubble.jpg Kids are enveloped in a giant bubble by “The Bubble Lady,” Sue Durante, during an event at the Lorain County JVS. Courtesy photo