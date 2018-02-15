$1.25M to be invested in Amherst paving projects this summer

Roughly $1.25 million is expected to be put aside for summer paving projects in Amherst.

A city council vote is set for Monday, Feb. 26 to fund annual street rehabilitation efforts.

Most of the new blacktop will go in the Lincoln Street and Sipple Avenue area, where a new storm sewer interceptor will be built to stop flooding.

The 48-inch sewer line is intended to catch and divert rain into a four million-gallon retention pond at the Beaver Creek Reservation Metro Park.

Mayor Mark Costilow called it “probably the project the city needs most” and recalled the nightmares endured by homeowners who have had to bail out basements after several epic storms that raked Amherst in the past decade.

He said a similar interceptor on Mill Street has led to much drier conditions downtown since being installed in 2012.

Since the Lincoln-Sipple area will be torn up to lay the new sewer line, it makes sense to use summer paving money there, Costilow said.

Asphalt will go down on Lincoln from Sipple north for nearly a mile, replacing concrete on a large portion.

Also getting attention this year will be West Martin Street from North Lake west 1,020 linear feet, where concrete already in place will be replaced with asphalt.

The same will happen on Forde Avenue from North Lake Street west to McIntosh Lane.

To the south, Shupe Drive will be repaved from Forest Hill to Idlewood drives. Also tackled will be Sunset Drive from Idlewood west to its dead end; and Idlewood from Shupe to Forest Hill.

Storm sewers and catch basins will be replaced where needed on Idlewood Drive.

Amherst council has approved $1.13 million for construction and $122,000 for services provided by Bramhall Engineering.

Bramhall will also develop a list of spots citywide that need intermittent repairs.

Costilow said more streets could be added to list if money is freed up by windfalls.

