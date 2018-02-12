POLICE REPORTS

• Feb. 6 at 4:45 p.m.: A SIM card was taken from a cell phone at Amherst Steele High School.

• Feb. 7 at 2:28 p.m.: Darrel Watkins, 22, of Lorain, was served a warrant on a count of obstructing official business.

• Feb. 7 at 2:31 p.m.: Footprints were found inside a High Meadow Road home and an Apple Watch was reported missing.

• Feb. 8, time undisclosed by police: Alex Marcial, 25, of Lorain, was charged with possession of marijuana.

• Feb. 8 at 3:15 p.m.: A woman said jewelry was stolen from a Middle Ridge Road home by her nephew, whom she alleged is a drug addict.

• Feb. 9 at 2:04 p.m.: A person complained that their credit card was used fraudulently online.

• Feb. 10 at 4:45 p.m.: Michael Borlaug, 20, of Amherst, was arrested on a felony warrant through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court on an original charge of vandalism.

• Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.: Tanae Crook, 26, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court.

• Feb. 11 at 4:28 p.m.: Andrea Ziemski, 19, of Elyria, was served with a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court.

• Feb. 11 at 5:40 p.m.: A man said his teenage son was hurt by his ex-wife’s fiance on Christmas Eve.

• Feb. 11 at 6:19 p.m.: A woman told police she was being menaced by her ex-husband. She was granted a no-contact order.

• Feb. 11 at 7:08 p.m.: A male allegedly pushed a cart full of groceries out of Giant Eagle on Kresge Drive without paying.

• Feb. 11 at 9:28 p.m.: Officers investigated a domestic dispute that occurred on Facebook.

• Feb. 11 at 9:42 p.m.: Christopher Clifford, 25, was charged with domestic violence and disturbing the peace. Tina Ellison, 41, was charged with domestic violence and disturbing the peace. The charges came when police investigated a report of a man assaulting a woman behind the Sunoco gas station on Rt. 58.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.