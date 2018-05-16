Senior gets a letter from the past

Eyes widening and hand flying to her mouth, Faith Rico couldn’t believe what was handed to her Wednesday.

She reached into a plain white envelope and pulled out a folded letter she had written a full decade ago in second grade.

“Dear Faith,” she had written to her future self as a classroom assignment. “I am 8 years old. My favorite singer is Alysha Keys. I like the color blue. My favorite food is tuna casarole. I am good at seicnce.”

Young Rico wrote that she wanted to be an artist: “I like to paint and I am good at drawing.”

Now the 18-year-old is ready to graduate with the Amherst Steele High School Class of 2018 and some things have changed. Her favorite movie is no longer “Snow Dogs,” her best friend from second grade moved away, and she’s decided to pursue a career in teaching.

The letter, 10 years old, was recently delivered to Rico’s old address in Wakeman. It traveled through the grapevine to a friend of teacher Russ Marty.

“It’s another one of those ‘small world’ things,” he said just before surprising Rico with the letter. “It found its way here. I can’t believe it, but it did and now we’re going to make her day.”

Rico’s smile stretched ear to ear. “It was so long ago,” she said, turning the paper over in her hands. “So, so long ago.”

After graduation, she plans to play volleyball and study education at Ursuline College — she loves working with kids — and said she is looking forward to someday having students write their own letters to themselves.

Faith Rico is shocked to receive a letter she wrote to herself a decade ago as a second-grader. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/05/web1_DSC_1340.jpg Faith Rico is shocked to receive a letter she wrote to herself a decade ago as a second-grader. Jason Hawk | Amherst News-Times